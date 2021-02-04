Mike Pence Is Joining the Heritage Foundation—and Writing a Column

Former Vice President Mike Pence is joining the conservative think tank Heritage Foundation as a distinguished visiting fellow. In this capacity, Pence will advise Heritage experts on public-policy issues; deliver a series of speeches; and contribute a monthly column for The Daily Signal, Heritage’s multimedia news outlet.

“The Heritage Foundation helped shape my conservative philosophy for decades and played a pivotal role advancing conservative policies throughout the Trump Administration,” Pence said in a press release. “I look forward to rolling up my sleeves and working with the all-star team at Heritage as we continue to take the case for a strong national defense, free markets and traditional values to policymakers across the Nation and to every American who cherishes our Heritage of Freedom.”

Pence is also establishing an “Office of the Former Vice President” in Arlington, which will handle correspondence, public statements, official activities, and scheduling requests, for him and wife Karen Pence. The family is currently living in Northern Virginia, but have summer plans to move back to Indiana.

