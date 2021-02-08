Local Florists Have All Kinds of Valentine’s Day Specials Going On

While the idea of planning anything romantically over-the-top is out of question because of Covid, many DMV-area florists have stepped up their flower game this year for Valentine’s Day. And some have partnered with local restaurants or stores to include a three course meal with their fresh blooms. Here’s a rundown.

REWILD

DC flower studio REWILD has a number of arrangements exclusively for Valentine’s Day this year. Their offerings come in three different sizes, and you can pre-order now to be picked up at their Shaw location Feb. 13 or 14. From their classic single rose and eucalyptus arrangement the “Fist Bump,” to their half dozen roses and sweet pea arrangement, the “Lil’ Squeeze,” right down to their “Big Smooch,” a dozen red roses and half a dozen sweet peas, there’s something for everyone at this flower boutique shop.

Neighborhood Provisions

Alexandria grocery store Neighborhood Provisions is providing a red rose Valentine’s Day bouquet for $75. Select your delivery date (Feb 12, 13, or 14) and they guarantee delivery between 10am to 5pm. Along with their bouquet, customers can also pre-order a Friday, Saturday, or Sunday Valentine’s Day dinner, an at-home caviar service, chocolate dipped strawberries, and other special treats.

La Famosa and Little Leaf

Navy Yard’s Puerto Rican-inspired restaurant La Famosa is partnering with DC’s popular succulent plant shop Little Leaf; their ‘Mucho Amor’ V-Day special includes a three-course dinner for two from Chef Joancarlo Parkhurst as well as an option to upgrade their tropical experience with a Little Leaf arrangement. Depending on the size and type of arrangement you choose, for an extra $24, $30, or $50 customers can order a potted heart hoya plant or a bouquet of freshly cut tropical flowers, such as bird of paradise and monstera leaves. Pre-orders can be placed online; the special menu will be available Friday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 14.

Send Smiles

Father-son duo George and Will Dukas are providing farm-fresh, hand-delivered flowers to DC, Baltimore, and the Maryland and Virginia suburbs for Valentine’s Day. Similar to UrbanStems, Send Smiles uses farm-direct flowers to guarantee freshness. The blooms are professionally arranged daily and come to your doorstep exactly as pictured with free same day delivery, seven days a week. They have over 15 different V-Day-inspired arrangements on their website right now.

Each Peach Market and Petals DC

Mount Pleasant’s Each Peach Market has a Valentine’s Day package that includes fresh flowers from local florist Petals DC. For $100, you can surprise your love with a classic V-Day-inspired gift box, which includes a bottle of bubbly, a selection of artisanal chocolates, and a gorgeous flower bouquet by Petals DC. Pickup is available starting on February 12. For questions about delivery, email info@eachpeachmarket.com for more information.

Helen Olivia Floral Design

Wedding florist and Alexandria florist shop Helen Olivia Floral Design is selling a variety of Valentine’s-themed arrangements for delivery all throughout the DC area. From succulents to heart-shaped ivy topiaries to a flower-filled gift box, you can find this florist’s offerings on their website here.

Join the conversation!