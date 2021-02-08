The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month in the Washington Area—and Who Bought Them

DC
Sold by: Susan Berson, DC managing partner at Mintz, Levin.
Listed: $2,300,000.
Sold: $2,200,000.
Days on market: 33.
Where: Shaw.
Style: Federal rowhouse.
Bragging points:More than 4,000 square feet, with three separate units to rent out, including one with a roof deck.
Sold by: Darryl Pounds, a former player for the Washington Football Team.
Listed: $2,099,000.
Sold: $2,000,000.
Days on market: 74.
Where: Kent.
Style: Midcentury modern.
Bragging points: A renovated 1969 house with four bedrooms and bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and decks on every level.
Bought by: Nicole de Haay, spokesperson for the CIA.
Listed: $1,799,000.
Sold: $1,760,000.
Days on market: 14.
Where: Kalorama.
Style: Victorian rowhouse.
Bragging points: Includes a 2,000-square-foot owner’s unit plus two additional flats. The building has original fireplaces and other historic details.
Sold by: Mike Enzi, outgoing Republican senator from Wyoming.
Listed: $1,360,000.
Sold: $1,307,500.
Days on market: 18.
Where: Capitol Hill.
Style: Victorian rowhouse.
Bragging points: Three bedrooms and bathrooms, with high ceilings, a patio, and off-street parking.
Sold by: Jeff Dufour, editor in chief of National Journal, and Jayne Sandman, CEO of the Brand Guild.
Listed: $1,049,000.
Sold: $1,070,000.
Days on market: 6.
Where: North Cleveland Park.
Style: Colonial.
Bragging points: Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a fenced yard, a finished basement, and an attached garage.
Maryland
Bought by: Richard Verma, executive vice president of public policy at Mastercard and former US ambassador to India, and wife Melineh Verma, a name partner at Verma & Waters.
Listed: $3,195,000.
Sold: $3,095,000.
Days on market: 66.
Where: Potomac.
Style: French country.
Bragging points: More than 9,500 square feet, with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an elevator, a pool, an indoor basketball court, and a 700-bottle wine cellar.
Virginia
Sold by: John Engler, Republican lobbyist and former Michigan governor.
Listed: $3,495,000.
Sold: $3,225,000.
Days on market: 350.
Where: McLean.
Style: Georgian.
Bragging points: On more than an acre, with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a motor court, and a pool.
Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.
Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit
This article appears in the February 2021 issue of Washingtonian.