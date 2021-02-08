The 7 Most Notable Homes Sold This Month in the Washington Area—and Who Bought Them

DC

Sold by: Susan Berson, DC managing partner at Mintz, Levin.

Listed: $2,300,000.

Sold: $2,200,000.

Days on market: 33.

Where: Shaw.

Style: Federal rowhouse.

Bragging points:More than 4,000 square feet, with three separate units to rent out, including one with a roof deck.

Sold by: Darryl Pounds, a former player for the Washington Football Team.

Listed: $2,099,000.

Sold: $2,000,000.

Days on market: 74.

Where: Kent.

Style: Midcentury modern.

Bragging points: A renovated 1969 house with four bedrooms and bathrooms, floor-to-ceiling windows, and decks on every level.

Bought by: Nicole de Haay, spokesperson for the CIA.

Listed: $1,799,000.

Sold: $1,760,000.

Days on market: 14.

Where: Kalorama.

Style: Victorian rowhouse.

Bragging points: Includes a 2,000-square-foot owner’s unit plus two additional flats. The building has original fireplaces and other historic details.

Sold by: Mike Enzi, outgoing Republican senator from Wyoming.

Listed: $1,360,000.

Sold: $1,307,500.

Days on market: 18.

Where: Capitol Hill.

Style: Victorian rowhouse.

Bragging points: Three bedrooms and bathrooms, with high ceilings, a patio, and off-street parking.

Sold by: Jeff Dufour, editor in chief of National Journal, and Jayne Sandman, CEO of the Brand Guild.

Listed: $1,049,000.

Sold: $1,070,000.

Days on market: 6.

Where: North Cleveland Park.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Three bedrooms and two bathrooms, with a fenced yard, a finished basement, and an attached garage.

Maryland

Bought by: Richard Verma, executive vice president of public policy at Mastercard and former US ambassador to India, and wife Melineh Verma, a name partner at Verma & Waters.

Listed: $3,195,000.

Sold: $3,095,000.

Days on market: 66.

Where: Potomac.

Style: French country.

Bragging points: More than 9,500 square feet, with eight bedrooms, 11 bathrooms, an elevator, a pool, an indoor basketball court, and a 700-bottle wine cellar.

Virginia

Sold by: John Engler, Republican lobbyist and former Michigan governor.

Listed: $3,495,000.

Sold: $3,225,000.

Days on market: 350.

Where: McLean.

Style: Georgian.

Bragging points: On more than an acre, with seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, a motor court, and a pool.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit

This article appears in the February 2021 issue of Washingtonian.