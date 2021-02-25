5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Yucatán-inspired pop-up Crisol Record Club is launching a takeout menu on Friday, February 26 with stir-fried flank steak and salsa-back shots. Diners must DM the pop-up on Instagram to order, at which point the Dupont Circle-area pick-up spot will be shared.

Loudoun County catering company the Polished Foxx is bringing six different types of oysters to food incubator ChefScape (1602 Village Market Blvd., Leesburg) from Saturday, February 27 to Sunday, February 28. In addition to the bivalves, the two-day pop-up will feature seafaring plates like lobster sliders and shrimp cocktail for dine-in or takeout.

Back to Black—a pop-up providing a platform for Black bartenders to tell stories through cocktails—is heading to Shaw’s Service Bar (926 U St., NW) from Saturday, February 27 to Sunday, February 28 with a series of drinks designed to remember historic injustices such as Selma and the Rosewood massacre in Florida. Proceeds from the four cocktails will go to Lighthouse DC, a local organization providing furniture and home goods for newly-housed residents.

Despite the balmy weather, we are still in the depths of winter. Pizzeria Paradiso in Hyattsville (4800 Rhode Island Ave., Hyattsville) is celebrating the season with a beer-soaked festival on Saturday, February 27 featuring samples from Atlas Brew Works. Purchase a $42.50 ticket for access to a seating slot, your choice of wood-fired pizza, an appetizer, a four-pack of beer, and sweatshirt.

Clifton restaurant Trummer’s (7134 Main St., Clifton) is showcasing Austrian wines during a virtual tasting on Sunday, February 28 at 4 PM. Registration costs $120 for two people or $240 for four, and tickets include four wines and charcuterie snacks. Snag a tasting kit from the restaurant on Saturday.

