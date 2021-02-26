Why This Top Facebook Exec Still Gets Dressed Up for Work Every Day

Her Pandemic Setup

“I’m home with my three kids, three cats, and a dog, and I’m separated, so it’s me and this crew. The good thing about my college-age daughter being here is she’s the cat lover; the boys [eighth and tenth grades] are helpful with the dog. We live in Kenwood. Invariably, we’re fighting for wi-fi and I’ll be like, ‘I’m about to go on a call to brief the board—you guys have to shut down your wi-fi now.’ But overall it’s been great to be at home.”

Her Daily Routine

“My saving grace has been structure. Way back in the day, I was trained in Transcendental Meditation, and I lost it over the years. During the pandemic, it’s been this anchor. My best day is when I wake up and do a Bob Roth TM meditation, then I’m getting people up and organized, then I try to do a Peloton workout or a run.”

Her Work Uniform

“I get fully dressed. Full makeup and everything. People are like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’ I just don’t want my days and nights to merge into one. I like dresses—it’s like a fancy robe. I have a bunch of ba&sh dresses that are super-comfortable. But if I need to do a presentation, I’ll put on a Hugo Boss. I’m still in my comfortable Jimmy Choo tennis shoes.”

Her Worst Day at Work

“My worst days have typically involved realizing that one of my kids needs to get picked up at a time when I have a crazy meeting scheduled, some sort of thing where I’ve dropped a ball. So my child is stuck, or I have to tell people, ‘Sorry, I gotta go on speaker.’ ”

Her Pandemic Management Style

“I’ve noticed the need to be more present. I make myself available for ‘office hours’ every week, where I’m just sitting there [virtually] and people can come talk about cats or whatever it is. A bunch of folks asked for time with me to do a scarves conversation. I have a scarf collection, from my travel, and people know me for always having one on. So we shared scarves stories and best practices, and we had a really fun time. It was like 5 pm on Friday—instead of a happy hour, it was scarves.”

Her and the Camera

“I do tons of video. Many presentations, town halls, one-on-ones, meetings. Every day. I turn the camera on. Very rarely do I have the camera off, if ever. Because it’s so important to be seen. For me, to do my job is to be seen. And I’m an audience reader. I need to see people’s faces. Everyone, keep your cameras on. Please.”

