News & Politics

🌸🌸🌸Cherry Blossom Peak Bloom Is Predicted for April 2-5🌸🌸🌸

Written by
| Published on
Photograph by Evy Mages

Peak bloom will come to the cherry blossoms around the Tidal Basin between April 2 and 5, 2021, the National Park Service announced Monday.

Chances are pretty good that if you experience the cherry blossoms this year, it will be virtually: “Working with our cherry blossom partners and in consultation with the most recent guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and local health guidelines, the National Park Service continues to evaluate what, if any, opportunities will be available to view the blossoms in person at the Tidal Basin,” Park Service spokesperson Mike Litterst tells Washingtonian in an email. “We expect to make an announcement in the coming weeks.” Last year the cops ended up blocking off the area when cherry blossom lovers couldn’t stay away, despite the region having just gone into lockdown as the seriousness of the then-novel coronavirus pandemic became clear.

Related
The Ultimate Guide to DC’s Cherry Blossoms

The Park Service uses a “straight equation” to determine peak bloom, horticulturist Michael Stachowicz told Washingtonian in 2018: “You see how cold the temperatures are in the fall when the trees go dormant. Then as the temperatures start rising, the trees start to wake up and you start counting the heating-degree days, and you know how many it will take to get to full bloom.”

 

 

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day