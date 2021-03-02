Summer is tantalizing close (promise!), but if you can’t stand one more night at home with Netflix, at least drive-in movie season is here early. Alexandria Drive-In Theatre’s movie series kicks off Friday, March 5, with Jurassic Park.

The March line-up includes plenty of crowd-pleasers from Back to the Future to Hidden Figures. Tickets, available online, are $40 per car. (Part of the proceeds benefit ATHENA Rapid Response Innovation Lab, an Alexandria non-profit that helps build desks for students, provides PPE for healthcare workers, and more.) Food trucks will be on hand with snacks, which you’ll be able to order online. Start times range from 6:30 PM to 9:30 PM with gates opening an hour before the shows.

Drive-in movies saw a resurgence last summer with most theaters closed due to pandemic restrictions, and they’ll likely continue in a big way in the months ahead. Alexandria is among the first to announce its schedule, but stay tuned for more from these outdoor theaters.

Alexandria Drive-In Theater. 5001 Eisenhower Ave., Alexandria.

