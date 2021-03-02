

Our Washingtonian Recommends lists bring you the best places to eat, drink, and be entertained—all selected by Washingtonian editors. More Washingtonian Recommends



Chaia

615 I St., NW; 3207 Grace St., NW

Egg tacos, once a weekend-only offering at these “farm-to-taco” spots, are now an everyday treat. Scrambled local eggs are tucked in griddled corn tortillas with black beans, queso fresco, chives, jalapeños, and pickled carrots.

District Taco

Multiple locations in DC, MD, and VA

The homegrown chain dishes up several styles of breakfast tacos at selection locations. All include eggs, cheese, and crispy potatoes—bacon or chorizo is up to you.

La Tejana

Multiple area locations

You’ll have to follow this traveling taqueria’s Instagram to see where Ana-Maria Jaramillo and Gus May will pop up next. It’s worth the search. Pillowy homemade flour tortillas wrap around fillings like scrambled eggs and house-cured chorizo or refried beans and cheese. Pop-ups often sell out so go early.

Locals Tacos and Tequila

20789 Great Falls Plaza, Sterling

The former Mokomandy space is now a colorful taqueria with plenty of options ranging from birria tacos to seafood. Breakfast tacos make an appearance on the all-day menu with eggs, cheddar, chorizo, and pico de gallo, and you can round out a platter with rice and beans.

Mercy Me

1143 New Hampshire Ave., NW

Can’t decide between flour and corn tortillas? The “sorta South American” cafe from the owners of Call Your Mother and Timber Pizza Co. pleases both crowds with a homemade round that mixes both styles. Fillings include longaniza sausage, egg, and cheese, or a vegetarian version with scrambled eggs, roasted squash, and tomato sofrito (or, make it vegan with plantains, eggplant, and tomatoes).

Muchas Gracias

5029 Connecticut Ave., NW

Chef Christian Irabien’s brunch menu reveals plenty of less-common Mexican specialties like migas norteñas or black-bean molletes (an open-faced sandwich). There are, of course, breakfast tacos—and burritos—with chorizo, potatoes, and scrambled eggs on homemade tortillas.

Paraiso

1101 Pennsylvania Ave. SE

The new Capitol Hill Mexican restaurant (formerly Emilie’s) serves weekend brunch with a variety of taco creations from chef Geovanny Beltran, including queso-scrambled eggs with ham, or egg-and-potato hash with chile escabeche.

Republic Cantina

43 N St., NW

This Tex-Mex cafe has become a breakfast-taco destination—and a steady delivery option—for weekday mornings or weekend brunch. There are several styles of morning tacos, all wrapped in fluffy homemade flour tortillas native to Texas and northern Mexico. Try a simple bacon-and-egg version with cheddar and scallions, or another with carne guisada (braised beef in chili gravy) with egg, cheddar, scallions, and tortilla crisps.

Surfside

33 District Sq., SW; 1800 N St., NW; 4200 Wisconsin Ave., NW

Try the Tonga taco with scrambled eggs, chorizo, potatoes, poblano peppers, refried beans, and queso fresco in house-made corn tortillas. At the new Tenleytown branch, weekend brunch brings a variety of Mexican-American breakfast options.

Taco Bamba

Multiple locations in Northern Virginia (Rockville coming soon)

Chef Victor Albisu is known for his uber-creative tacos—think kung pao shrimp or Lebanese-style chicken—but mornings run more classic at his NoVa taqueria empire. An all-day breakfast taco arrives with a cheddar omelette, plus chorizo, guacamole, pickled onions, cilantro, cotija cheese, and pico de gallo. You’ll also find dishes like huevos rancheros or egg enchiladas.

Taqueria Nacional

3213 Mt Pleasant St., NW

The Logan Circle location of Ann Cashion and John Fulchino’s taqueria has closed, but you can still get your egg-and-green-chili taco fix at the Mount Pleasant branch.

Taco and Piña

4041 Campbell Ave., Arlington

The modern taqueria, which debuted in Shirlington at the beginning of the pandemic, serves weekend brunch with a ton of egg taco options. Go for the ribeye-and-egg version with avocado salsa verde, rajas, and scallions.

Taqueria la Placita

5020 Edmonston Rd., Hyattsville

The lauded Hyattsville taqueria doesn’t serve breakfast tacos, per se, though the morning menu features several hearty egg platters with beans, rice, optional breakfast meats, and a side of tortillas if you feel like wrapping.

