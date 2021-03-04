5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Sixth & I is hosting a virtual chat between Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and cookbook author Julia Turshen on Thursday, March 4 at 7 PM. Tickets cost $10 or $38 (for entry and a copy of Turshen’s new comfort-food cookbook, Simply Julia).

March is International Women’s Month, and spots around the Union Market neighborhood are celebrating with specials throughout the month. Head to the food hall (1309 Fifth St., NE) to sample the Creamery’s new cookie-spiked flavor dubbed “Wonder Woman,” and snag a free drink or dessert with an entree at Egyptian stand Fava Pot from Friday, March 5 to Sunday, March 7.

Georgetown’s new grab-and-go store Foxtrot Market (1267 Wisconsin Ave., NW) is celebrating its opening with complimentary Jeni’s ice cream on Saturday, March 6 starting at 1 PM. Treats will be available while supplies last; pair with snacks from local brands like Mason Dixie Biscuit Co. and Nomad Dumplings.

Silver Branch Brewing Company (8401 Colesville Rd., Silver Spring) is celebrating its second birthday with Bavarian snacks at the beer garden on Saturday, March 6 and Sunday, March 7. Offerings include grilled bratwursts, giant pretzels, and plenty of beer.

Sip your way through a Zoom cider tasting guided by American Cider authors Dan Pucci and Craig Cavallo on Saturday, March 6 at 5 PM. Anxo is organizing the virtual event, which lets you sample four ciders (order pick-up or delivery from the cidery) and grab a copy of the book. Tickets cost $18 to $47 depending on whether you want the cider, book. or both.

Join the conversation!