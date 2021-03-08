There’s a New Mural of Amanda Gorman in Dupont Circle

There’s a new mural to check out in DC—a portrait of Amanda Gorman is now on the side of a building in Dupont Circle.

A mural of youth poet laureate Amanda Gorman under construction on 17th St in DC pic.twitter.com/5KrdiudFk4 — Nicky Robertson (@NickyGRobertson) March 6, 2021

Beautiful new ⁦@TheAmandaGorman⁩ #mural just painted by ⁦@KaliqCustoms⁩ in #DC.

Will remind us everyday that "there is always light, if only we're brave enough to see it; if only we're brave enough to be it." pic.twitter.com/0O26JShllG — Patricia Geli (@geli_patricia) March 7, 2021

Beautiful new mural on 17th St. @TheAmandaGorman pic.twitter.com/uZAd3vBcJt — Mary Kate Cunningham, CAE (@MaryKateC) March 7, 2021

The mural depicts the 23-year-old reciting her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden’s inauguration. Gorman, the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate, went viral after presenting her powerful and uplifting poem. She has three books coming out later this year, and they’ve already landed on bestseller lists.

🎨 BLM Mural underway in Trinidad, NE💪🏾 ♥️ 🖤 💚 Comment below for anything you think I should add. #kaliqcustoms #blm #dcmurals #blmmural Posted by Kaliq Crosby on Wednesday, June 24, 2020

Local artist Kaliq Crosby painted the mural on the side of the New Washington Land Company—on 17th Street, Northwest, between Corcoran and Q streets—and posted photos to his Facebook of the mural in-progress. Crosby has worked on a variety of projects in the area, including a Black Lives Matter mural in Trinidad and a mural near Audi Field in Buzzard Point.

