There’s a New Mural of Amanda Gorman in Dupont Circle

The mural depicts the 23-year-old reciting her poem "The Hill We Climb."

Image courtesy of Patricia Geli.

There’s a new mural to check out in DC—a portrait of Amanda Gorman is now on the side of a building in Dupont Circle.

The mural depicts the 23-year-old reciting her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Biden’s inauguration. Gorman, the country’s first National Youth Poet Laureate, went viral after presenting her powerful and uplifting poem. She has three books coming out later this year, and they’ve already landed on bestseller lists.

Local artist Kaliq Crosby painted the mural on the side of the New Washington Land Company—on 17th Street, Northwest, between Corcoran and Q streets—and posted photos to his Facebook of the mural in-progress. Crosby has worked on a variety of projects in the area, including a Black Lives Matter mural in Trinidad and a mural near Audi Field in Buzzard Point.

Mimi Montgomery Washingtonian
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

