Shopping

Travel-Inspired Gifts for Those Who Didn’t Get to Jet Off in the Past Year

If part of the joy of traveling is picking up gifts for yourself or loved ones, these local buys may connect you again to the world.

Written by
| Published on

The best part? These international-inspired items are all from Washington-area retailers.

Handmade Mules from Athens, Greece

travel-inspired-gifts

Lavender Hand Soap from Marseille, France

A Statement-Worthy Duster Made of Fabric Sourced From Nigeria

travel-inspired-gifts

  • Product: Amrita Duster, $165
  • Online retailer: Sun Gods. Call 202-743-1507 for more information.

A Vibrant Mortar Made of Volcanic Stone

travel-inspired-gifts

A Southeast Asia-Inspired Horn Bowl Centerpiece

A Weekender Tote Bag Handcrafted in Guatemala

A Silky Spanish-Inspired Lilac Scarf

travel-inspired-girfts

A West African Body Balm

travel-inspired-gifts

 

A Middle Eastern-Inspired Incense Holder

travel-inspired-gifts

Italian Amaros and Liqueurs

Keep Up on DC’s Latest Fashions with Our Shopping Newsletter

Fashion finds and deals, and the latest trends for you and your home.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
jacqueline-tynes
Jacqueline Tynes
Assistant Editor, Washingtonian Weddings

Jacqueline comes to Washingtonian with close to five years of digital content experience and SEO best practices. She previously was a senior editorial associate at WeddingWire, specializing in wedding fashion, and before that, an assistant at Vow Bride. Originally from Norfolk, Virginia, she now lives in Columbia Heights.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day