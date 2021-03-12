Food

Our 10 Favorite Classic DC Pizzas

Great pizza isn't a new thing around here.

best pizza in dc
Pepperoni pizza with honey at All-Purpose Pizzeria. Photograph by Scott Suchman

“Buona” at All-Purpose

1250 Ninth St., NW; 79 Potomac Ave., SE

The chewy, partly whole-wheat crust stands up to pepperoni, basil, and a drizzle of hot honey.

“Ca-Lamb-ity J’s” at Comet Ping Pong

5037 Connecticut Ave., NW

Zesty lamb sausage and sweet pickled onions are mellowed with tzatziki and feta.

“Vongole” at 2 Amys

3715 Macomb St., NW

The crust is faithfully Neapolitan, holding cockles, capers, and grana padano cheese.

Bottarga at Pizzeria Paradiso

Dupont Circle, Georgetown, Spring Valley, Hyattsville

Shavings of briny mullet roe cut through the richness of this egg-topped red pie.

Cheese at Vace

3315 Connecticut Ave., NW; 4705 Miller Ave., Bethesda

The cheese-on-the-bottom, sauce-on-top formula hasn’t changed in more than 40 years.

A pie going into the oven at Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana. Photograph by Scott Suchman

Margherita at Inferno Pizzeria Napoletana

12207 Darnestown Rd., Darnestown

It’s hard to choose a favorite at Tony Conte’s tiny spot, so we’ll go with this faithfully rendered classic, always on the ever-changing menu.

The Green Monster (top right) at Timber Pizza Co. Photograph courtesy of the restaurant.

“Green Monster” at Timber Pizza Co.

809 Upshur St., NW

This one is loaded with pesto plus feta, zucchini, and kale.

“Grandma” at Wiseguy Pizza

Chinatown, Navy Yard, Foggy Bottom, Rosslyn, Pentagon City

Most pizzas here are New York–style, but these puffy, crunchy-bottomed squares, topped with fresh mozzarella and basil, are our go-to.

The Hot Mess at Frankly Pizza. Photograph by Scott Suchman

“Hot Mess” at Frankly Pizza

10417 Armory Ave., Kensington

Our favorite white pie in the area is done up with pickled jalapeños, cubes of bacon, and caramelized onions.

Butter-Chicken Pizza at Bella Indian Italian Cuisine

7423 Van Dusen Rd., Laurel

Two excellent takeout foods deliciously come together at this fusion spot.

Ann Limpert
Ann Limpert
Executive Food Editor/Critic

Ann Limpert joined Washingtonian in late 2003. She was previously an editorial assistant at Entertainment Weekly and a cook in New York restaurant kitchens, and she is a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education. She lives in Logan Circle.

Jessica Sidman
Jessica Sidman
Food Editor

Jessica Sidman covers the people and trends behind D.C.’s food and drink scene. Before joining Washingtonian in July 2016, she was Food Editor and Young & Hungry columnist at Washington City Paper. She is a Colorado native and University of Pennsylvania grad.

Anna Spiegel
Food Editor

Anna Spiegel covers the dining and drinking scene in her native DC. Prior to joining Washingtonian in 2010, she attended the French Culinary Institute and Columbia University’s MFA program in New York, and held various cooking and writing positions in NYC and in St. John, US Virgin Islands.

