The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them

DC

Bought by: A trustee of Stephanie Cutter, cofounder of Precision Strategies and former Obama adviser.

Listed: $4,950,000.

Sold: $4,950,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: Cleveland Park.

Style: Dutch Colonial.

Bragging points: More than 5,000 square feet on a third of an acre, with five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and a mudroom with a dog-washing station.

Bought by: Gassan Baloul, a partner at Squire Patton Boggs.

Listed: $2,495,000.

Sold: $2,495,000.

Days on market: 8.

Where: Palisades.

Style: Contemporary.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and five bathrooms, with an au pair suite, terraced landscaping, and walls of windows.

Sold by: Tony Podesta, formerly a top Democratic lobbyist and founder of the Podesta Group.

Listed: $2,495,000.

Sold: $2,325,000.

Days on market: 93.

Where: Shaw.

Style: Contemporary condo.

Bragging points: A four-story penthouse in Blagden Alley, with three bedrooms and bathrooms, 20-foot ceilings, and a roof deck.

Sold by: Connie Mack IV, former Republican congressman from Florida.

Listed: $1,600,000.

Sold: $1,550,000.

Days on market: 35.

Where: Capitol Hill.

Style: Victorian rowhouse.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and three bathrooms, with historic details, a private rear garden, and a high-end kitchen.

Maryland

Bought by: Mark Mendelsohn, a partner at Paul Weiss, and wife Jacqueline Mendelsohn, an associate at Paley Rothman.

Listed: $5,100,000.

Sold: $5,100,000.

Days on market: 165.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Newly remodeled, with 7,000 square feet, seven bedrooms and bathrooms, an outdoor living room with fireplace, and a climate-controlled wine cellar.

Virginia

Bought by: Bradley Bondi, a partner at Cahill Gordon & Reindel (and brother of former Florida attorney general Pam Bondi), and wife Tandy Bondi, a lobbyist for Carnival Cruise Line.

Listed: $4,200,000.

Sold: $3,350,000.

Days on market: 519.

Where: Upperville.

Style: Farm.

Bragging points: More than 141 acres of farmland, with open pastures, woods, a three-bedroom stone house, and a four-stall barn.

Sold by: Trent Williams, former Washington Football Team player and current San Francisco 49ers left tackle.

Listed: $1,950,000.

Sold: $1,775,000.

Days on market: 4.

Where: Ashburn.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points: Nearly 12,000 square feet, with four bedrooms, five bath­rooms, a full outdoor kitchen, a movie room, and a weight room.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit

This article appears in the March 2021 issue of Washingtonian.