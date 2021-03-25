A Bunch of Classic Clarendon Bars Have Closed. Whitlow’s Is the Latest Loss.

Mister Days closed in 2019. Clarendon Ballroom shuttered in early 2020. The Bracket Room (the sports bar co-founded by a Bachelorette contestant), shut down in March. And now, after more than a quarter century in business, Clarendon bar-crawl staple Whitlow’s on Wilson is saying goodbye, too. The place—home to countless happy hours, boozy brunches, St. Patrick’s Day parties, and home-for-the-holidays gatherings—will serve its final pint on June 26.

The Cahill and Williams families, who own the pubby spot, made the announcement Wednesday in a Twitter post, explaining that although they were able to navigate the business through the pandemic, they’ve been unable to reach agreement with their landlord on an extension of their lease.

The owners, however, hope to continue serving their customers—they’re currently trying to find Whitlow’s a new home. “We don’t necessarily see this as a goodbye,” the owners wrote, “but more of a see you later.”

In making their announcement, the owners expressed gratitude to Whitlow’s staff and customers. “A special shout out to the incredible team that has fought so hard to keep Whitlow’s going during the pandemic, we are beyond grateful,” the owners wrote. “Thank you to the musicians that have played on our stage. To our loyal regulars and guests, we cannot say thank you enough, we could not have done it without you.”

Whitlow’s, which is located at 2854 Wilson Blvd. in Arlington, opened in 1995. It will continue serving customers until its summer closure. “There are three months left,” the owners wrote, “and we are going to make the best of it!”

