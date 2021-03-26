7 Kid-Friendly Egg Hunts and Easter Festivals Around DC

The White House has once again cancelled its annual egg roll, but plenty of Easter activities are still on. Social distance policies vary by location, and many events are weather-dependent. Some sell out fast, so definitely book in advance.

Bunnyland at Butler’s Orchard

22222 Davis Mill Rd., Germantown

Offerings: The popular pick-your-own farm is putting on a spring festival with pony rides, jump pads, face painting, hay rides, and goodie baskets, among other things.

When: March 27, 28, 30, 31, and April 1, 2, 3, 5, 10, 11.

Cost: $10 (free for children under 24 months). Some attractions (like pony rides) cost extra. Book in advance.

Distance from DC: 33 miles.

Clark’s Elioak Farm

10500 Clarksville Pike, Ellicott City

Offerings: This fanciful Howard County “petting farm” reopens for the season with egg hunts, train rides, its fairy-tale-inspired “enchanted forest,” and plenty of animals.

When: Starting April 1, Tuesday through Sunday. It will also be open Monday, April 5.

Cost: $8 per person.

Distance from DC: 38 miles.

Great Country Farms

34345 Snickersville Tpk., Bluemont VA

Offerings: A ticketed and timed hunt for candy-filled eggs, plus “marshmallow picking” and roasting, baby animals, and wagon rides.

When: Daily from March 26 to April 3.

Cost: $10 (child) and $12 (adult) farm admission, plus $5 extra for the egg hunt. Book in advance.

Distance from DC: 58 miles.

Roer’s Zoofari

1228 Hunter Mill Rd., Vienna

Offerings: A daily animal parade, plus crafts, photo set-ups, egg races, and glitter tattoos.

When: March 27 and 28 and April 3 and 4. The parade begins at 12:15 each day.

Cost: $25 for adults, $20 for children. Walk-in tickets are available, but cost more.

Distance from DC: 20 miles.

Salamander Resort & Spa

500 N. Pendleton St., Middleburg

Offerings: You can’t get more socially distant than this luxe horse country resort’s private egg hunt. The Easter bunny will come say hi to your crew, too.

When: March 27 and 28; April 2 and 3.

Cost: $200 per group (up to eight people).

Distance from DC: 43 miles.

Whitehall Farms

12523 Popes Head Rd., Clifton (park at 6080 Colchester Rd., Fairfax)

Offerings: Sustainability, agritourism, and education are the usual focus at this bucolic farm. The day before Easter, you’ll find timed hunts for (biodegradable) eggs, plus chances to feed chickens and meet cows and pigs.

When: Saturday, April 3.

Cost: $7 for one adult, $10 for two adults, $15 for children (free for kids under 3).

Distance from DC: 26 miles.

Willow Oak Flower & Herb Farm

8109 Telegraph Rd., Severn MD

Offerings: The small, flower-focused farm in Anne Arundel County is hosting a day with egg hunts, crafting tables, and Easter bunny appearances.

When: Saturday, April 3.

Cost: $10 per child.

Distance from DC: 30 miles.

