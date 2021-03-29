After a year of balancing quarantine anxiety with remote learning and WFH challenges, the time is right for a fresh start. So, this month, we’re turning over a new leaf when it comes to how we approach our wardrobes, our homes, and even our dinner routines.

First things first? It’s time to change out of our daytime sweats and invite some color, pattern, and texture back into our lives. Even if you’re not heading into the office anytime soon, the spring collections are full of statement pieces you’ll want to show off, so take this opportunity to lean into your creativity, mix and match with abandon, and take some sartorial risks.

At home, we’re finding ways to give our heirloom accessories a second life. And we’re breaking out of a dinner rut with some innovative wine pairings, courtesy of courtesy of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse.

Finally, in the spirit of cherry blossom season, head over to Palmer Alley at CityCenterDC and experience a sea of pink decorations—the perfect backdrop for a quick selfie. Put on a fresh spring look, visit your favorite shops, and don’t worry: Your nighttime sweats will be there for you when you get home.

KATE SPADE

Fact: Floral prints don’t have to be twee. Opt for an abstract print with Pop Art flavor, and top it off with color-coordinated accessories.

PAUL STUART

Traditional with a twist? Yes, please. A monochrome look feels fresh when you mix patterns and textures within the same color palette. BURBERRY

Don’t settle for just one eye-popping print—layer two for maximum effect and finish with a bit of shine from a metallic jacket or glossy boot. SPRING MUST-HAVE: CHRISTOFLE ICE BUCKET

We enlisted local creative pro Sidra Forman—also one of BAZAAR’s top 10 florists in the world—to share how she would style Christofle’s Malmaison silver-plated ice bucket. Her POV? “The objects in your home should create drama, but also have many uses.” 1. An Elegant Vase

Take a cue from still life paintings by the Dutch masters and fill it with spring blooms in your favorite mix of colors. Use a smaller glass vase inside the bucket to secure the bouquet and give it shape. 2. A Better Brunch

Who says heirloom pieces are only for special occasions? For your next Sunday brunch at home, use it to chill your favorite rosé for the perfect pour. 3. A Stylish Spread

Elevate your Netflix night with the family by filling it with freshly popped popcorn (plus toppings!). Use other luxe pieces to hold chips, nuts, candy, and other snacks. SEEING PINK

We can hardly get our fill of the pink-hued landscape before the season starts to shift into summer. If you’re in the same boat, get an extra dose of rosy color with a walk through Palmer Alley and take advantage of the perfect photo backdrop. Make sure to tag @CityCenterDC in your Instagram photos for a chance to be featured!