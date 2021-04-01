5 Fun Food Events Around DC This Weekend

Vendors at Capitol Hill food hall the Roost (1401 Penn Ave., SE) came together to create a limited-time menu in support of Woks for Washington, an initiative focused on preserving Asian culture through food. Look for chicken katsu sandwiches, wontons dipped in dan dan sauce, and poutine with Szechuan beef gravy. Specials are available until April 5.

Swiss restaurant Stable (1324 H St., NE) is commemorating its fourth birthday with celebratory takeout specials starting on Thursday, April 1. Pick up fondue kits ($165 for two), a brunch package with Swiss-style doughnuts ($120 for two), and a boozy box ($120) until April 4.

Opening Day may have been postponed, but you can still get your fill of baseball (and ballpark snacks) at a drive-in movie on Friday, April 2 and Saturday, April 3. The outdoor theater located at the Stacks (101 V St., SW) on Buzzard Point is showing 42: the Jackie Robinson Story on Friday and A League of Their Own on Saturday. Tickets cost $20 per car, with Swizzler hot dogs available on Saturday.

Toast marshmallows over fire pits at Union Market’s parklet (1309 Fifth St., NE) on Friday, April 2 and Saturday April 3. The food hall’s dairy kiosk the Creamery is offering s’mores kits for $25, and campfire availability starts at 5 PM.

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, and restaurants are offering a variety of specials—think bunny cakes and brunch—for the springtime holiday. We rounded up options for Easter at home and where to make dine-in reservations.

