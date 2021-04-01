Bethesda’s Kenwood Neighborhood Will Restrict Access to Its Famed Cherry Blossoms

The Kenwood neighborhood is typically a go-to spot for locals who want to take in cherry blossom season without dealing with the Tidal Basin bottleneck.

The Montgomery County neighborhood, which is split between Chevy Chase and Bethesda, has about 1,200 of the pink-flowered trees trees, and the area typically attracts thousands of blossom-viewers.

The area is currently in peak bloom, but don’t expect the usual crowds. Due to the pandemic, reports Bethesda Beat, the neighborhood will restrict visitors this weekend, and county police will close off car access to non-residents.

This comes amidst talk of limiting access to the Tidal Basin during this year’s peak bloom. The National Park Service announced last week that it would monitor and limit foot and car traffic, and close several roads around the area, as well parking lots, memorials, and the Tidal Basin paddle boats.

As for Kenwood, expect road closures between 12 and 6 PM on Saturday and Sunday, reports the Beat. But fear not: You can still take in the DC cherry blossoms virtually, if you’re stuck at home.

