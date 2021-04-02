Food

3 New Brunch Spots for Breakfast Tacos, Fried Chicken, and DIY Mimosas

Shake up your weekend routine.

Las Gemelas serves daily brunch with dishes like avocado toast with soft eggs. Photograph courtesy of Las Gemelas

New spring brunch spots are popping up all over. Here are three to check out.

Yardbird’s crispy chicken biscuit sandwich, one of many fried chicken dishes on the menu. Photography courtesy of Yardbird

Yardbird
901 New York Ave., NW
Miami-based Yardbird Southern Table & Bar just opened in Mount Vernon Triangle on Thursday, taking over the former Acadiana space. The restaurant, whose fried chicken has earned James Beard nods and lines out the door at the South Beach flagship, is jumping right into brunch this weekend—offered indoors and on two patios. You’ll find comforting Yardbird classics on the menu like brined fried chicken and cheddar waffles with spiced watermelon; whole-lobster mac n’ cheese; and maple-bacon doughnuts. There are also options for lighter eaters, like hand-pressed juices and protein bowls.

Breakfast tacos from Las Gemelas. Photograph courtesy of Las Gemelas

Las Gemelas Taqueria and Cocina Mexicana
1280 Fourth St., NE
The folks behind Shaw’s Espita Mezcaleria and Ghostburger just opened these twin all-day Mexican restaurants in La Cosecha marketplace, near Union Market. The taqueria opens daily at 7:30 AM with $2 pours of local Counter Culture coffee and three styles of egg breakfast tacos, including crispy potato with cheese or carnitas with pickled jalapeños. There are also homemade sweets and a chia/yogurt bowl. Neighboring full-service restaurant Cocina Mexicana channels a beachy vibe with daily brunch from 9 AM to noon, serving up masa waffles with fruit and chipotle butter, chilaquiles, and several fancy toasts (the current group favorite: carrot-turmeric hummus with pickled carrots and smoky cashews). Both have patios for outdoor dining. 

Stellina near Union Market serves cacio e pepe for brunch. Photograph by Meaghan Webster.
You can try cacio e pepe pasta or pizza at Stellina. Photograph by Meaghan Webster.

Stellina Pizzeria Shirlington
 2800 S. Randolph St., Arlington
The new Virginia offshoot of the popular DC restaurant run by Italian natives Antonio Matarazzo and chef Matteo Venini is now serving weekend brunch on its patio or t0-go— there’s no indoor dining. Following in the restaurant’s tradition of tasty wood-fired pizzas inspired by pastas, there’s a carbonara breakfast pizza topped with pecorino and parmesan, guanciale, and shaved egg yolk. Other tempting dishes include porchetta, or pancakes with whipped lemon butter and berry jam. Groups can order drink specials like mix-your-own mimosas or buckets of Menebrea beer—and you can walk around with them thanks to the neighborhood’s “sip and stroll” policy.

