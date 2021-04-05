Real Estate

Kamala Harris’s DC Condo Hits the Market for Nearly $2 Million

The Vice President has owned her unit at the Westlight since 2017.

The Westlight.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff have listed their DC condo for sale, with an asking price of $1,995,000. The Wall Street Journal first reported the news.

The second couple’s unit at the Westlight—an ultra-luxe development in the West End—is more than 1,700 square feet, with two bedrooms and bathrooms, a den, a custom kitchen outfitted with Italian cabinetry, and access to building amenities such as a 25-meter rooftop pool and 24-hour concierge service. Mei-Mei Watts-Venners of Eastbanc, the building’s developer, is the listing agent.

According to property records, Harris and Emhoff bought their Westlight unit in November 2017 for $1,775,400. When the building debuted back in 2016, it was in such high demand that real-estate agents were paying line-standers to get first dibs on units as they were released by the Westlight sales office.

Harris also recently unloaded her San Francisco condo. The consolidation of her real-estate portfolio comes as she’s finally moving into the official Vice President’s residence at the Naval Observatory, after months of delay due to renovations.

