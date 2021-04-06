News & Politics

Fans Still Aren’t Allowed Into Caps and Wizards Games. Ted Leonsis Is Not Pleased.

The Nats can have spectators, but DC still hasn't announced decisions regarding indoor sporting events.

Written by
| Published on
Photo by David Tran, via iStock.

As the Washington Nationals prepare to welcome a limited number of spectators into the ballpark for the first time since pandemic struck, a prominent local sports owner is bemoaning the DC government for not allowing fans to watch the city’s NBA and NHL teams play in person.  

Ted Leonsis, whose Monumental Sports & Entertainment owns both the Washington Wizards and the Washington Capitals, said in a Tweet Monday that he was “disappointed” that the city had so far failed to grant his teams’ request for a waiver permitting fans to attend games at 10 percent of the Capital One Arena’s capacity. “Our staff have worked tirelessly putting in place numerous infrastructure upgrades & health and safety protocols to protect fans & staff,” Leonsis said in his Tweet. 

According to the Washington Business Journal, while the city has already granted waivers allowing professional sports teams that play outdoors—such as the Nats and the D.C. United soccer club—to welcome a reduced number of spectators into their stadiums, district officials are still deciding whether to not to grant waiver requests for teams that play in indoor arenas, like the Caps and the Wizards. 

The Caps are one of only two NHL teams in the US still playing in empty home stadiums, the Washington Business Journal notes. The Wizards are among the eight NBA clubs still doing so.

In a statement about DC’s decision obtained by The Washington Post’s caps beat writer, Samantha Pell, Monumental Sport’s president of external affairs and chief administrative officer Monica Dixon said that “the Caps and Wizards regular season ends in May and it appears we will complete the 20-21 season with no fans in attendance.”

She continued, “this means Washington, D.C. is on track to be one of the last American cities to host fans at indoor sporting events.”

Don’t Miss Another Big Story—Get Our Weekend Newsletter

Our most popular stories of the week, sent every Saturday.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Luke Mullins
Senior Writer

Luke Mullins is a senior writer at Washingtonian magazine focusing on the people and institutions that control the city’s levers of power. He has written about the Koch Brothers’ attempt to take over The Cato Institute, David Gregory’s ouster as moderator of NBC’s Meet the Press, the collapse of Washington’s Metro system, and the conflict that split apart the founders of Politico.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day