5 Breezy Spring Cabana Rentals for Socially Distanced Outdoor Fun

District Winery

385 Water St., SE

The Navy Yard winery—a grape-to-glass operation using imported fruit from Virginia, California, and beyond—just unveiled four wine tents overlooking the Anacostia River. Cabanas are outfitted with pretty floral decor, lounge furniture, bluetooth speakers, air purifiers, and fans for keeping things cool this summer. In addition to a la carte food and beverage, guests (up to six per tent) can opt for packages like DIY mimosas ($39) or a bottle of vino with cheese and charcuterie ($100). Like on the winery patio, pooches (and kids) are welcome. Details: Open daily for reservations (two hour maximum). Group food and drink minimums vary by day ($100 to $200).

Lone Oak Farm Brewing Co.

5000 Olney Laytonsville Rd., Olney

If your pod is all about hops, this atmospheric farm and brewery in Olney is a great destination. Individual tents are available for groups of up to six, which come full furnished and heated on cool evenings. Each tent rental includes a dedicated server who’ll assist your party with super-fresh beers and brewery fare like pretzels and dippers, pizzas, and cheese/charcuterie boards. Details: Available Thursday through Sunday at a rental fee of $125 for two hours.

Camp Anthem

901 Wharf St., SW

While the Anthem is still closed, the Wharf music venue has reopened its summertime pop-up: Camp Anthem. Open-sided tents are set up along the District Pier for water and sunset views. Food and beverage take on the waterfront theme with crab cakes, blackened shrimp po’ boys, and rum drinks, plus barbecue fare such as pulled pork or sliced watermelon. In addition to group tents for six, the Camp added smaller versions for two-person tables. Details: Open Friday through Sunday. The food/beverage minimum is $150 per six-person table, or $50 for two-tops. A gratuity of 20 percent will be added to each table.

Hook Hall

3400 Georgia Ave., NW

The indoor/outdoor Park View bar has swapped its wintertime “viking village” theme for a “celebrate the blossoms” floral motif with imported cherry trees, “tea house” cabanas for private parties, and Japanese-inspired food and drink. Six-person teahouses are decked out with flowers, lounge furniture, swings, and fire pits for cooler nights. There are also larger areas for parties of up to 18 with distanced seating arrangements. Details: Open Wednesday through Sunday. Tea house rentals are $125 for 2.5 hours, while larger rentals go from $200 to $250 (all include a bottle of bubbly).

Wunder Garten

1101 First St., NE

Plentiful plants and flowers give the NoMa beer garden’s outdoor oasis a tropical vibe. Cabanas and pavilions feature lounge furniture, sheer curtains for privacy, fans, and varying views of the garden. Guests can add packages like bottles of Prosecco, wine, and beer. Details: The cabanas are available daily for six people maximum, and prices run from $75 to $200 depending on the time and day.

