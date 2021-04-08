  • Trending Now in News & Politics
DC Moves Up Date When All Residents Will Be Eligible for Covid Vaccine

All residents 16 and up will be eligible by next week.

Image via iStock.

The DC Department of Health says it has enough Covid-vaccine appointments available to begin offering them to all residents 16 and older next week. That’s a full week earlier than it planned to open eligibility.

If you’re a District resident and haven’t yet pre-registered for vaccine eligibility, you can do so online or by calling 855-363-0333.

Maryland opened eligibility to residents 16 years old and up on April 6 at its mass vaccinations sites (and will expand to all providers beginning April 12). Virginia plans to follow suit on April 18. This is the second time DC Mayor Muriel Bowser has moved up the date for when every resident would be eligible to get a jab—the original date wasn’t until May 1.

