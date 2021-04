The National Independence Day Parade has been canceled, the National Park Service announced Thursday. High school bands and youth organizations “have not had the necessary 8 to 18 months to organize, rehearse and fundraise before making the trip, and most are still unable to travel due to COVID-19 concerns,” NPS says.

Last year’s parade was also canceled due to the pandemic. The Park Service says it plans to bring the parade back in 2022.

