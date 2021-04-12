PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in March

#10

Where: 3100 R St. NW

How much: $3,800,000

The Victorian rowhouse on a corner lot was built in Georgetown in 1900, and has seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. It also comes with an elevator for its five stories, as well as nine fireplaces and two gated parking spaces.

#9

Where: 10111 Iron Gate Rd., Potomac

How much: $3,895,000

This seven-bedroom spread has eight bathrooms and four half-baths, as well as a workout room, a movie theater, a bowling alley, and a backyard pool on its two-plus acres of land.

#8

Where: 1222 Stuart Robeson Dr., McLean

How much: $3,900,000

Originally built in 1870, this Colonial manse comes with six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths, a backyard pool, and a three-car garage.

#7

Where: 1144 Langley Ln., McLean

How much: $3,950,000

This home has seven bedrooms, six baths, and two half-baths, in addition to six fireplaces, a fully finished basement, an exercise room, a screened porch, a tennis court, a backyard pool, and a standalone two-car garage with an apartment above.

#6

Where: 9308 Belle Terre Way, Potomac

How much: $4,300,000

The 12,400-square-foot mansion sits on two acres, and comes with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half-baths, two kitchens, a movie theater, a wine cellar, an exercise room, a four-car garage, a tennis court, and a backyard pool.

#5

Where: 4834 Quebec St. NW

How much: $4,650,000

This four-story new build in Spring Valley has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, an elevator, a “pub room,” a chef’s kitchen, and a two-car garage.

#4

Where: 2700 Foxhall Rd. NW

How much: $4,700,000

The original portion of this Bauhaus-inspired home was built in 1952, and today it has a new addition. Inside are five bedrooms, six baths, and two half-baths, as well as a custom glass-sided staircase, a marble fireplace, and two bathrooms off the primary suite.

#3

Where: 22282 Catesby Farm Ln., Middleburg

How much: $5,500,000

This 1930 estate, dubbed Catesby Farm, sits on more than 167 acres, and has seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths in the main mansion. Also on the property: stables, a guest house with four bedrooms, a four-car garage, four tenant homes, a tennis court, a pool, and a shooting range.

#2

Where: 1823 Phelps Pl. NW

How much: $7,750,000

This Romanesque Revival in Kalorama was built in 1905 for the Lincoln National Bank president. It has six bedrooms, six baths, two half-baths, a huge kitchen, an exercise room, a media room, a wine cellar, a two-car garage, and backyard terrace with a fire pit, fountain, grill station, and pergola.

#1

Where: 9210 Fox Meadow Ln., Potomac

How much: $8,500,000

This sprawling mansion clocks in at more than 13,000 square feet on two gated lots, totaling six acres. You’ll find seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-baths, as well as a solarium with a 23-foot-tall glass atrium, laundry rooms on each level, and three heated garages. Out back, there’s also a putting green and a pool.

