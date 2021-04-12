Real Estate

PHOTOS: The Most Expensive Homes Sold in Washington in March

One comes with its own backyard putting green.

This mansion in Potomac was the most expensive home sold in March, at $8.5 million. Images via BrightMLS.

#10

Image via BrightMLS.

Where: 3100 R St. NW
How much: $3,800,000

The Victorian rowhouse on a corner lot was built in Georgetown in 1900, and has seven bedrooms and five-and-a-half baths. It also comes with an elevator for its five stories, as well as nine fireplaces and two gated parking spaces.

#9

Image via BrightMLS.

Where: 10111 Iron Gate Rd., Potomac
How much: $3,895,000

This seven-bedroom spread has eight bathrooms and four half-baths, as well as a workout room, a movie theater, a bowling alley, and a backyard pool on its two-plus acres of land.

#8

Image via BrightMLS.

Where: 1222 Stuart Robeson Dr., McLean
How much: $3,900,000

Originally built in 1870, this Colonial manse comes with six bedrooms and eight-and-a-half baths, a backyard pool, and a three-car garage.

#7

Image via BrightMLS.

Where: 1144 Langley Ln., McLean
How much: $3,950,000

This home has seven bedrooms, six baths, and two half-baths, in addition to six fireplaces, a fully finished basement, an exercise room, a screened porch, a tennis court, a backyard pool, and a standalone two-car garage with an apartment above.

#6

Image via BrightMLS.

Where: 9308 Belle Terre Way, Potomac
How much: $4,300,000

The 12,400-square-foot mansion sits on two acres, and comes with seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, two half-baths, two kitchens, a movie theater, a wine cellar, an exercise room, a four-car garage, a tennis court, and a backyard pool.

#5

Image via BrightMLS.

Where: 4834 Quebec St. NW
How much: $4,650,000

This four-story new build in Spring Valley has six bedrooms, six-and-a-half baths, an elevator, a “pub room,” a chef’s kitchen, and a two-car garage.

#4

Image via BrightMLS.

Where: 2700 Foxhall Rd. NW
How much: $4,700,000

The original portion of this Bauhaus-inspired home was built in 1952, and today it has a new addition. Inside are five bedrooms, six baths, and two half-baths, as well as a custom glass-sided staircase, a marble fireplace, and two bathrooms off the primary suite.

#3

Image via BrightMLS.

Where: 22282 Catesby Farm Ln., Middleburg
How much: $5,500,000

This 1930 estate, dubbed Catesby Farm, sits on more than 167 acres, and has seven bedrooms and seven-and-a-half baths in the main mansion. Also on the property: stables, a guest house with four bedrooms, a four-car garage, four tenant homes, a tennis court, a pool, and a shooting range.

#2

Image via BrightMLS.

Where: 1823 Phelps Pl. NW
How much: $7,750,000

This Romanesque Revival in Kalorama was built in 1905 for the Lincoln National Bank president. It has six bedrooms, six baths, two half-baths, a huge kitchen, an exercise room, a media room, a wine cellar, a two-car garage, and backyard terrace with a fire pit, fountain, grill station, and pergola.

#1

Image via BrightMLS.

Where: 9210 Fox Meadow Ln., Potomac
How much: $8,500,000

This sprawling mansion clocks in at more than 13,000 square feet on two gated lots, totaling six acres. You’ll find seven bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and two half-baths, as well as a solarium with a 23-foot-tall glass atrium, laundry rooms on each level, and three heated garages. Out back, there’s also a putting green and a pool.

Mimi Montgomery
Mimi Montgomery
Associate Editor

Mimi Montgomery joined Washingtonian in 2018. Her work has appeared in Outside Magazine, Washington City Paper, DCist, and PoPVille. Originally from North Carolina, she now lives in Petworth.

