Where to Find All-Day Breakfasts and Brunches Around DC

It’s always a great time for breakfast (especially in a pandemic, because what is time, really?). Check out these diners—classic and modern—cafes, and restaurants for your egg fix at any hour.

All Day by Kramers

1517 Connecticut Ave., NW

Dupont Circle’s recently revamped Kramerbooks (now just called Kramers) is a great stop for both books and all-day breakfast. New chef Vincent Griffith, who recently worked at Ballston bakery Sidekick, is behind the wide-ranging bistro menu. Brunch runs long—from 8 AM to 4 PM—with a varied menu: egg dishes, lunch salads, vegan options, and more.

Baker’s Daughter

1402 Okie St., NE

Michelin-starred Gravitas chef Matt Baker has branched out in Ivy City with an all-day cafe and gourmet market. Swing by for sweet and savory pastries, fresh-pressed juices, coffee drinks, and dishes that run the gamut from just-worked-out (acai bowls, avocado toast) to decadent short rib “breakfast bowls” with grits and eggs.

Bluestone Lane

Logan Circle, West End, Dupont Circle, and Navy Yard locations

Australia’s Insta-worthy, health-centric cafe chain now has several DC-area locations, many serving “brekkie all day.” Fuel up before or after a workout with fresh-pressed juices, turmeric lattes, grain bowls, avocado smashes, and shakshuka-style green baked eggs.

Butter Me Up

651 Florida Ave., NW

Michelle Andrade’s breakfast sandwich pop-up inside HalfSmoke in Shaw delivers pure comfort. A variety of egg sandwiches can be ordered on biscuits, muffins, or if you’re an indulgent mood, maple pancake buns. Try a “Staycation” with organic soft scrambled eggs, smoked cheddar cheese, caramelized onions, avocado, and sriracha mayo.

Busboys and Poets

Multiple area locations

Restaurateur Andy Shallal’s artful cafes, now with seven DC-area locations, all serve brunch daily until 3 PM. There are plenty of vegetarian, vegan, and gluten-free options alongside more traditional Benedicts and pancakes. A few of the morning items carry on into dinner such as sweet potato hash with poached eggs.

Fare Well

406 H St., NE

Love a good all-day breakfast plate but not eggs and bacon? Vegan restaurateur Doron Petersan’s diner fits the bill. Classics like blueberry pancakes, burgers, and shakes are reimagined without any animal products so you can down a tofu scramble with a side of seitan sausage.

Florida Avenue Grill

1100 Florida Ave., NW

Not much has changed at this DC institution over the decades, and regulars like it that way. Egg platters and stacks of hot cakes are served through dinner, and local flavor is dished up in the form of griddled half-smokes and eggs or crispy croaker and grits.

Gatsby

1201 Half St., SE

This glam, Art Deco-inspired diner just opened in Navy Yard with a wide-ranging menu that ranges from shakes and salads to ribeye steaks and pricey Champagne. Of course, being a diner at heart, there’s also all-day breakfast in the form of hearty plates like pastrami hash with poached eggs or an egg platter with bacon, pancakes, and home fries. Adjoining bakery Mah-Ze-Dahr serves coffee, pastries, and more.

Silver Diner and Silver

Multiple VA and MD locations, plus Silver in DC

The homegrown diner chain and its dressier American brasserie spinoff, Silver, both offer all-day options. The casual diner hits all the classics—pancakes, egg platters, etc—while the brasserie serves daily brunch with plates like roasted veggie huevos rancheros and the yogurt “banana split” parfaits. Good for those with dietary restrictions: menus at both are labeled with icons for dishes that are gluten-free, vegetarian, vegan, low-fat, and low-cholesterol.

Taco Bamba

Falls Church, Vienna, Fairfax, Springfield locations

Looking for a breakfast taco fix—and not necessarily at breakfast? Chef Victor Albisu’s taqueria chain serves all-day egg-chorizo tacos alongside other dishes like chilaquiles, huevos rancheros, and fried egg sopes.

Tatte

1200 New Hampshire Ave., NW; 1301 Connecticut Ave., NW

The first DC locations of this popular Boston-based chain recently opened in West End and Dupont with Israeli-inspired pastries, all-day breakfast, and brunch designed by chef/owner Tzurit Or. Egg dishes abound, whether in sandwiches made with homemade croissants or in breads, tartines, and shakshuka.

Ted’s Bulletin

Logan Circle, Capitol Hill, Gaithersburg, Ballston, Reston, and Fairfax locations

One of DC’s pioneering “modern” diner chains is still a crowd-pleaser for families and adults craving boozy milkshakes and homemade pop-tarts alike. The all-day breakfast menu hits any craving, from indulgent stacks of pancakes, stuffed breakfast burritos, and fried chicken to simple omelettes and healthy grain bowls.

Tryst, the Coupe, the Diner, Open City

Adams Morgan, Columbia Heights, and Woodley Park locations

The Tryst restaurant group is all about the all-day breakfast and brunch game. The classics are all available on crowd-pleasing menus: omelettes, hashes, breakfast burritos, bagels, and scrambles. There are vegan options, as well, like tofu tostadas.

Unconventional Diner

1207 9th St., NW

Weekend brunch is an everyday thing until 4 PM at chef David Deshaies creative Shaw diner. We’re big fans of the egg sandwiches with bacon, cheddar, scallions, and “s’eggsy sauce” as well aas blueberry-ginger pancakes or Caribbean-style shrimp n’ grits. A few of the items linger on through dinner like avocado toast or a lox bagel reimagined in appetizer form.

