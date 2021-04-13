Weddings

This DC Couple’s Five-Part Engagement Story is Going Viral on Tik Tok

Samuel documented his proposal to Michael over six months with the help of family and friends.

Photograph by Justin Lee Burr

According to the TikTok videos, Samuel began planning his proposal to then-boyfriend Michael back in August 2020. For six-ish months, he documented various stages of the couple’s relationship and the proposal-planning story, which he eventually turned into a five-part series. Over five days last month, a newly engaged Weeks shared the series, which features appearances by the couple’s friends, family, and even their pup. Clearly, the story resonated with TikTokers—biking through big feelings (along the C&O canal no less!) And shout out to Taylor Swift for supplying life’s soundtrack—because the videos have received more 7.5 million views. Check out the series below.

@samuelbweeks

It was a journey. #enGAYgment lgbtqia+ #queer #boyfriends #engagement #fyp #followalong

♬ Pieces (Solo Piano Version) – Danilo Stankovic

@samuelbweeks

Sharing the news. #enGAYged #boyfriends #fyp #alphabetmafia #engagement #followalong #enGAYgment

♬ Home – Edith Whiskers

@samuelbweeks

High & lows y’all. #enGAYged #alphabetmafia #engagement #followalong #alphabetmafia #fyp #part3 #almostthere

♬ Love Story – Relaxing BGM Project

@samuelbweeks

Countdown!! #enGAYged #alphabetmafia #engagement #followalong #fyp #countdown #part4 #queertok #fyp #boyfriends

♬ original sound – denisemarie.photos

@samuelbweeks

FINAL PART with @michaeljbarber #enGAYged #alphabetmafia #engagement #followalong #fyp #countdown #lgbtqia #lovestory #nowuntilforever

♬ Surrender – Natalie Taylor

