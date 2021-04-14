While we weren’t able to see the unveiling of all the new collections from New York Bridal Fashion Week up close and personal this season, the gorgeous designs were still evident even through our computer screens. The Spring 2022 season of New York Bridal Fashion Week went on virtually again this year, due to the pandemic. However, though in-person attendance was limited or non-existent for safety precautions, bridal designers did not disappoint, delivering captivating gowns for future brides-to-be. We’re prepping our trend forecast for our summer print issue, but in the meantime, we’ve rounded up dresses with one element that will be taking the ceremony aisles by storm in 2022: romantic ruffles. A variety of swoon-worthy gowns were covered in fluttery tiered fabric, from silk taffeta to organza tulle, and we can’t wait to see them in action when more celebrations make their return in the DMV. Check out a few of our favorite romantic ruffle wedding dresses below to see what we mean.

