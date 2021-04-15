Look Inside This $11.5 Million Midcentury-Modern Dream House in Georgetown

Okay, we need you to know that there’s an insane house for sale in Georgetown. The only caveat: It’s $11,500,000.

We know, we know—that is a ridiculous amount of money. But hear us out: the five bedroom, six-and-a-half bathroom home was originally built in 1955 and owned by Evalyn Walsh McLean (you know, the woman who owned the Hope diamond). And judging by the pictures, stepping inside would make you instantly forget you’re in DC: the mid-century aesthetic, sliding glass garage doors, and sleek pool feel more Palm Springs than Wisconsin Avenue.

And did we mention the art collection? The home’s current owners are Dani and Mirella Levinas, both avid art enthusiasts and patrons. The Argentinian couple is known for their contemporary collection, much of which focuses on work by Latin American artists and is housed at their Georgetown home. Dani is the chairman of the board at the Phillips Collection, and is also on the board of Madrid’s Reina Sofía Museum.

The home’s art includes what appears to be a fountain built to resemble a paper cup, as well as a brick sculpture in the backyard (which, according to this New York Times article, is a piece by the Mexican artist Jose Dávila). Of course, the internet chimed in with some thoughts.

first thing i'd do is make an improvement. #jazz pic.twitter.com/04i3qujXQi — Braulio Agnese (@bagnese) April 15, 2021

I would forget about this and it would freak me out at night pic.twitter.com/59gDEKWYYX — Jay Wang 🥧 王杰敏 (@jayminwang) April 15, 2021

But, overall, yeah—this home is amazing. And if we can just get *checks notes* 100,000 readers to Venmo us $115, that means we can all go in and purchase it together. Timeshare, anybody?

Join the conversation!