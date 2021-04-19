If you’re used to supermarkets, you might not have considered using an online grocery service like FreshDirect before. But give it a try and you’ll discover that it’s a game-changer. Not only is using a grocery delivery service convenient and a major time saver, it’s hands down the better choice when it comes to quality, selection, and price.

The team at FreshDirect is here to let you know how you can get the most out of your online grocery shopping experience with these insider tips from the grocery pros.



1. You can get perks like savings and free shipping

In addition to offering great values on many items, there are lots of opportunities to save big with FreshDirect. On the Fresh Deals page, you’ll find our best, peak-season products on sale. You can also order cases or bulk sizes and get more for less without fretting about getting it home from the store. And with a DeliveryPass subscription, you’ll have unlimited free delivery and access to exclusive sales and perks. Bonus: since there’s no junk food to lure you at checkout, you’ll also cut down on those impulse buys.

2. It’s easy to find exactly what you’re looking for, and to discover new products

FreshDirect’s one-stop shop is organized for easy browsing on the website and mobile app, so everything you’re looking for is right at your fingertips. There’s no walking up and down every aisle or hunting down store employees to help you. You can just click and pick.

And if you are still asking “what’s for dinner?” while browsing the FreshDirect website, you can easily find mealtime inspiration as you shop. You can check curated lists on the homepage to see the items their experts recommend right now. Or you can head to the Top-Rated page to find the fruit, vegetables, and seafood that are currently in-season and at their peak. There, you’ll see our experts’ ratings (not our customers): four stars is something really good, five stars means it’s phenomenal. There are also lots of exclusive-to-FreshDirect products that will become your new favorites: for example, the Just FreshDirect line features great-value, high-quality grocery essentials, plus FreshDirect also crafts hundreds of delicious prepared foods and baked goods in their kitchens.

3. Everything is fresh-picked, not picked over

FreshDirect’s direct-sourcing model is optimized for delivering groceries at their freshest. So their produce they doesn’t spend time sitting on a display shelf like it does at the store. Or getting picked up and squeezed by every person in town. FreshDirect is obsessed with offering only the very best and they have thought of everything to ensure that it reaches you at its peak.

FreshDirect works directly with farmers and suppliers—not middlemen—to bring products from the source to their facilities in the shortest possible amount of time and then from their home to yours in as little as the same day. And throughout the entire journey, each item is kept in its ideal temperature-controlled climate, so what you receive is more pristine than anything you’ll find in a store.

4. It’s a HUGE time-saver

Long lines. Grumpy people. Spending too much time looking for that one particular item. Dealing with traffic, parking, or schlepping back and forth. You usually encounter at least one of these problems when you shop at a supermarket. But with online grocery shopping delivery, they’re all a thing of the past.

FreshDirect makes it possible for you to get your shopping done wherever, whenever and have it delivered around your schedule. Once you’ve selected items and created your order, you can choose the delivery window that works for you—there are options every day of the week, from early in the morning to late at night, with same-day service in many areas. Plus, when you don’t have to carve out time for going to the store, you have more opportunities to just enjoy life.

5. Grocery shopping has never been simpler

In addition to all the time-saving benefits of grocery shopping online, there are many other ways that it can help you take control of your life. Within your FreshDirect account, you can create shopping lists so you never forget a thing, or reorder from past purchases and select your favorites quickly. Your order history also makes it easy to keep track of your grocery spending. Plus, since FreshDirect carries more than just food—there are categories like household, pet, health, and beauty items—you don’t have to shop twice to get all the products on your list.

By cutting out the store, there’s just less to worry about, like lugging home bulky items or keeping your kids on their best behavior while you browse. And if your favorite way to shop is from the comfort of your couch (while wearing pajamas), FreshDirect just might be your new favorite thing.

