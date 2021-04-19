DC Is Offering Free At-Home Covid Tests at Public Libraries

DC is now offering free at-home Covid tests at 16 libraries across the city, DC officials announced in a press conference today. The tests can be picked up Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m., and can be dropped off any day before 8 p.m.

Kits can be picked up at the locations listed below:

Mount Pleasant Library

Georgetown Library

MLK Central Library

West End Library

Chevy Chase Library

Cleveland Park Library

Tenley-Friendship Library

Petworth Library

Shepherd Park Library

Woodridge Library

Shaw Library

Benning Library

Capitol View Library

Francis A. Gregory Library

Anacostia Library

Bellevue Library

