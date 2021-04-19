Things to Do

Willie Nelson, Angélique Kidjo, and Rostam Among Performers at NatGeo Earth Day Eve Concert

Written by
| Published on
Photograph via National Geographic.

Willie Nelson, Angélique Kidjo, Yo-Yo Ma, and Ziggy Marley are among the performers for National Geographic’s Earth Day Eve 2021 concert, which will stream live on National Geographic’s YouTube channel at 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 21. DC-born and -raised Rostam Batmanglij, who joined Haim at Call Your Mother just before Covid shut down the region, is also due to appear.

The full lineup: Kidjo, Aurora, José González, Maggie Rogers, My Morning Jacket, Rostam, Valerie June, Nelson, Ma, and Marley. Jessica Nabongo will host and introduce the concert’s audience to Nat Geo Explorers including Jane Goodall, Lucy Hawkes, and Brian Skerry, who will preview Secrets of the Whales, a series that will debut on Disney+ on April 22.

You may wonder: Will there be a TikTok afterparty? Well, of course there’s a TikTok afterparty, with Jayda G. spinning.

Don’t Miss Another Washingtonian Event—Get Our Newsletter

Don’t miss another great party.

Or, see all of our newsletters. By signing up, you agree to our terms.
More:
Andrew Beaujon
Senior editor

Andrew Beaujon joined Washingtonian in late 2014. He was previously with the Poynter Institute, TBD.com, and Washington City Paper. His book A Bigger Field Awaits Us: The Scottish Soccer Team That Fought the Great War was published in 2018. He lives in Del Ray.

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day

Get Us on Social

We'll help you live your best #DCLIFE every day