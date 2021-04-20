News & Politics

Free Joints for Vaxxed People in DC Today

And Krispy Kreme donuts, too. Happy 4/20.

Image by strelov, via iStock.

A DC group will hand out joints to anyone who can show they’ve been vaccinated on Tuesday, April 20. DC Marijuana Justice isn’t publicizing the locations of “Joints for Jabs” “because we do not want lines or crowding,” the group says in a tweet, adding, “If you were already vaccinated, we suggest going back to that location!” 

In later tweets, the group said it had operations in place outside the Walmart on H Street, Northwest, and the Walter E. Washington Convention Center. Another tweet from a volunteer says DC Marijuana Justice has giveaways going in all eight of DC’s wards.

The group gave away thousands of doobies on Inauguration Day 2017 and has staged similar giveaways in the intervening years. DC Marijuana Justice originally planned to commemorate Joe Biden’s inauguration with another giveaway, but the pandemic scuttled those plans.

If you’d like to pair vaccine giveaways today, Krispy Kreme has a location in Dupont.

