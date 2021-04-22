The 7 Most Notable Homes in the Washington Area This Month—and Who Bought and Sold Them

DC

Sold by: Nancy Taylor Bubes, a top-selling real-estate agent with Washington Fine Properties.

Listed: Not publicly listed.

Sold: $5,700,000.

Days on market: 0.

Where: Georgetown.

Style: Victorian.

Bragging points: A detached 1887 mansion with nearly 5,000 square feet of space on a corner lot.

Bought by: Mark Bergman, a partner at Paul Weiss.

Listed: $3,580,000.

Sold: $3,580,000.

Days on market: 16.

Where: Kalorama.

Style: Beaux Arts.

Bragging points:More than 4,000 square feet, with five bedrooms, six baths, wine storage, a roof deck, and a terrace with an outdoor kitchen.

Bought by: Colby Itkowitz, national-politics reporter at the Washington Post, and Chad Kurtz, a partner at Cozen O’Connor.

Listed: $1,700,000.

Sold: $1,610,000.

Days on market: 25.

Where: Spring Valley.

Style: Colonial.

Bragging points:Four bedrooms and five baths, plus a library, a two-car garage, and a garden house.

Bought by: Bill Hagerty, US senator from Tennessee.

Listed: $1,375,000.

Sold: $1,335,000.

Days on market: 4.

Where: Penn Quarter.

Style: Condo.

Bragging points: A nearly 1,400-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bath penthouse with a wraparound balcony that looks onto Pennsylvania Avenue.

Maryland

Sold by: D. Jacques Smith, a partner at Arent Fox.

Listed: $5,750,000.

Sold: $5,475,000.

Days on market: 1.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Traditional.

Bragging points:An eight-bedroom, eight-bath mansion with a pool and two garages.

Bought by: Judith Lichtman, prominent women’s-rights attorney and senior adviser at the National Partnership for Women & Families.

Listed: $1,575,000.

Sold: $1,575,000.

Days on market: 5.

Where: Chevy Chase.

Style: Condo.

Bragging points: A nearly 2,000-square-foot two-bedroom, three-bath unit that under-went a modern renovation in 2017.

Virginia

Bought by: Jonathan Swan, national-politics correspondent at Axios, and Betsy Woodruff Swan, national correspondent at Politico.

Listed: $1,349,000.

Sold: $1,360,000.

Days on market: 4.

Where: Arlington.

Style: Ranch.

Bragging points: Four bedrooms and three baths, plus a basketball half court and a fieldstone fire pit.

Some sales information provided by American City Business Leads and Diana Hart of Washington Fine Properties.

Photographs Courtesy of HomeVisit

This article appears in the April 2021 issue of Washingtonian.