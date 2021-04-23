News & Politics

National Gallery of Art Will Partially Reopen on May 14

Visitors will be able to access the West Building exhibitions and Sculpture Garden.

Photograph of the National Gallery of Art by Flickr user NC in DC.

The National Gallery of Art announced Friday it will welcome masked visitors back into the West Building on May 14. However, aesthetes will have to wait until June to visit exhibitions in the East Building. The gallery closed for a second time in a year last November, when rising Covid cases temporarily paused activities at museums across DC.

Timed-entry passes for the West Building will be available on May 10, and subsequently released each Monday at 10 AM for the following week. The Sculpture Garden, which reopened on Valentine’s Day, does not require tickets.

If you can’t snag a pass, you can always enjoy the street view of the 14-foot-high blue rooster on top of the gallery—Katharina Fritsch’s Hahn/Cock, which recently became a part of the gallery’s permanent collection.

Daniella Byck
Assistant Editor

Daniella Byck joined Washingtonian in August 2018. She is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison where she studied journalism and digital culture. Originally from Rockville, she lives in Logan Circle.

