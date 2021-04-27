Washingtonian’s 2021 Great Places to Work Contest Is Now Open

Has your company treated employees well during the Covid-19 pandemic? Think your company could be one of Washington’s best places to work?

Washingtonian publishes its Great Places to Work feature every other year; the next list is scheduled to be published in our October 2021 issue.

The Great Places to Work contest is open to any company or nonprofit as long as it has an office in the greater Washington area. There is no cost to participate. Companies must have at least ten full-time employees in the Washington area to be considered.

Any company that wishes to be considered must simply fill out this application by May 21.

The Great Places to Work process has two steps: Along with the main application at the link above, each company must also distribute a shorter survey to a sampling of its employees. You will find more details on that, too, at the link above.

