These Are the Big-Ticket Concerts Happening Around DC This Summer

If the dining scene’s rebounding is being hyped (Way too frequently!) as reminiscent of the Roaring ‘20s, this summer is going to be more like 1-AM-at-the-Karaoke Bar. Metal fans, boomer rock devotees, Class of ’95-ers, and Patrick Bateman will all be very happy with the season’s roster of shows.
Here are the summer and fall lineups at DC’s Capitol One Arena and Columbia’s Merriweather Post Pavilion (you can learn more about Wolf Trap’s roster here):
Capital One Arena
July 28: Justin Bieber
July 31: Jojo Siwa
September 5: Banda MS
September 10: Marc Anthony
September 18: Harry Styles with Jenny Lewis
September 22: Celine Dion
October 2: Maluma
October 13: Tame Impala
October 14: Enrique Iglesias and Ricky Martin
November 4: Kane Brown with Jordan Davis
November 18: Genesis
Merriweather Post Pavilion
July 2: M3 featuring Kix, Slaughter, Heavens Edge, and the Iron Maidens
July 3: M3 featuring Queensryche, Accept, Winger, Steven Adler, Steelheart, Bulletboys, Hurricane, and Enuff Z’ Nuff
July 4: M3 featuring Night Ranger, Great White, Warrant, Lita Ford, LA Guns, Faster Pussycat, Bang Tango, and Little Caesar
August 11: Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick
August 12: Luke Bryan with Dylan Scott and Caylee Hammack
August 20: Wilco and Sleater-Kinney with Nnamdi
August 21: Dave Matthews Band
August 31: Alanis Morissette with Garbage and Liz Phair
September 4: Capital Jazz Fest
September 5: Capital Jazz Fest
September 18: Daryl Hall & John Oates
September 28: Pet Shop Boys and New Order
October 7: Thomas Rhett with Cole Swindell and Gabby Barrett