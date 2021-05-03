

You should love coming home, from the moment you pull into the driveway. A manicured lawn, a stately walkway, a protective portico, elegant illumination—a beautiful exterior enhances your pride of ownership the moment you catch a glimpse of your home. Everyone knows improving your home’s curb appeal is a good investment. Another bonus? Your neighbors will love you.

“TRANSFORM THE FAÇADE AND FALL IN LOVE WITH YOUR HOME ALL OVER AGAIN.”-ANTHONY WILDER

Anthony Wilder has been designing and building great first impressions in the DC area for over 30 years—it’s their signature. Here are a few of their favorite transformations.

From Bland to Grand





Before: This standard red brick colonial in Potomac, MD boasted a great corner location but lacked flair, and the entrance was too far from the driveway.



After: An inviting portico now frames the front door, while landscaping and hardscape accentuate a new entrance from the street. Painting the brick a rich creamy color makes a dramatic difference

From Drab to Fab



Before: The homeowner wanted to bring a more contemporary look to this split-level style brick house with an antebellum façade.

After: Anthony Wilder painted the exterior and replaced the antiquated façade with contemporary architectural elements. The distinctive horizontal IPE wood around the windows creates a bold statement and texture to contrast the painted brick.

From Bleak to Unique

Before: The main challenge for this traditional split-level home? Making it NOT look like a traditional split-level.

After: The homeowners’ love of art inspired the front door masterpiece. They now come home to a custom stained-glass door and portico inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement. A sweeping custom iron railing frames the entryway.

From Dull to Delightful

Before: The homeowners wanted to expand the living space and enhance the exterior of their Washington, DC home without changing the original footprint.

After: Now the front of the house has been bumped out to provide more space inside, and add impressive height to the façade, which is accentuated by the oval window that draws the eye up.

Each house has its own personality waiting to be revealed. If you’re interested in defining or refining your home’s curb appeal, let’s talk.