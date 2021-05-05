11 Favorite Spots for Tequila and Mezcal Cocktails Around DC

Cactus Cantina and Lauriol Plaza
3300 Wisconsin Ave., NW;
1835 18th St., NW
These sister Tex-Mex spots are reliable destinations for classic on-the-rocks margaritas, but we’re partial to the frozen strawberry-and-lime swirl.
Espita Mezcaleria
1250 Ninth St., NW
The Shaw restaurant boasts more than 100 ever-changing varieties of mezcals, plus cocktails such as a mezcal old fashioned.
Las Gemelas
1280 Fourth St., NE
The Espita team is behind this new all-day taqueria and seafood restaurant. Look for mezcal margaritas on tap and the frozen “chagroni,” a slushy Negroni riff with tequila and chamoy, a pickled-fruit condiment.
Mezcalero
3714 14th St., NW
Pair standout street-style tacos with hibiscus margaritas or mezcal-and-prickly-pear cocktails at this Columbia Heights joint from two Mexico City natives.
Mi Vida
98 District Sq., SW
One of the signature drinks at the Wharf’s sleek Mexican dining room is its frozen mango-ginger margarita.
Oyamel
401 Seventh St., NW
José Andrés’s famed salt-air margarita (also available with a pomegranate twist) is a staple at this mod-Mex institution in Penn Quarter, which is known for its extensive library of tequilas and mezcals.
Republic Cantina
43 N St., NW
The notch-above Tex-Mex cafe offers agave-sweetened and spicy draft margaritas, but don’t miss the seasonal infusions, including one drink made with freshly juiced Granny Smith apples.
Taco Bamba
Multiple Virginia locations
Victor Albisu’s taquerias put cheffy touches on their margaritas, with accents like wood-fired pineapple or strawberry and cilantro.
Taqueria Habanero
3710 14th St., NW;
8145 Baltimore Ave., College Park
Owners Mirna and Dio Montero serve up margaritas with strawberry-habanero foam and mezcal Negronis alongside dishes from their native Puebla.
TTT (Tacos, Tortas & Tequila)
2900 Wilson Blvd., Arlington;
8407 Ramsey Ave., Silver Spring
This pair of casual Mexican restaurants offers strawberry, mango, jalapeño, and classic margaritas by the glass or pitcher.
