On May 21, Capacity Limits and Dance Ban for Weddings Will Be Lifted

Today, DC mayor Muriel Bowser announced that DC would be lifting restrictions on “public and commercial activity, including capacity limits, types of activities, and time restrictions,” including those for wedding venues, restaurants, private gatherings, museums, and more, effective May 21. The two exceptions to the lift included bars and nightclubs, which can begin operating at 50 percent capacity on May 21, and large sports and entertainment venues, which will continue with the waiver process, until on June 11, when both categories can operate at 100 percent as well. The presentation included additional announcements as well, including that DC will begin following the CDC guidance on mask-wearing outdoors.

4/ On May 21, most restrictions on public and commercial activity, including capacity limits, types of activities, and time restrictions, will be lifted. On June 11, capacity limits and restrictions will be lifted on those venues that cannot fully reopen on May 21. pic.twitter.com/0EfXScO5NT — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) May 10, 2021

The ban on dancing, a restriction announced last month that had engaged couples as well as the wedding industry calling for reconsideration, will also be lifted on May 21.

