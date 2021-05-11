6 Cicada-Themed Goodies to Bug Out Over

Whether you’re excited about the crooning critters emerging or not, some DMV-area businesses are hoping to cash in on the cicadas. From chocolate-covered strawberries shaped like the insect to trinket dishes featuring a bug design, check out these buzz-worthy cicada-inspired items.

Cicada Flower Pot

Local artist Joan Gardiner has created ceramic flower pots in honor of Brood X and is selling them exclusively at Crème de la Crème in Middleburg. The idea is based off of a tradition in the South of France called porte de bonheur, in which cicada-shaped art is hung at front doors, in hallways, or in kitchens as a symbol of good luck. These pots, which come in two sizes and in a set with fresh lavender and a candle, can be hung on a wall.

Lavender Deluxe Gift Set, $125 at Crème de la Crème

Cicada Trinket Dish

Shop Made in DC has handmade porcelain-clay trinket dishes that celebrate the return of the cicadas. The tray is sized for holding rings, bracelets, or other jewelry. The back of the dish is stamped with Brood X 2021, so nature lovers can always remember this buggy summer.

Cicada Tray, $20 from Shop Made in DC

Chocolate Cicada Kits

The Conche restaurant in Leesburg is offering an $85 “sip-and-sculpt” class in June, during which participants will create a chocolate cicada (pictured above), while also sampling chocolates and learning the history of chocolate, and how to differentiate between good and bad chocolate. Tickets include two drinks from the bar and light appetizers. Those who don’t want to participate in the class but still want one of the chocolate-shaped cicadas can purchase the kit alone for $45.

To purchase or learn more, email isabel@the-conche.com.

Cicada Invasion Print If you really want to remember this summer of cicadas, Shop Made In DC is also selling a print that depicts cicadas swarming Tenleytown. Tenleytown and Cicadas Print – Carmonamedina, $40 from Shop Made In DC Cicada-Inspired Beer You can not only watch for cicadas at Old 690 Brewing Company in Loudoun County, but toast them with their BrewdX, a New England-style IPA that will be on tap starting May 21. At Old 690 Brewing Company from May 21 through June 30. Cicada-Shaped Chocolate-Covered Strawberries Sweet Cascades Chocolatier is creating chocolate-covered strawberries in the shape of cicadas. They are available for pick-up only at the candy store’s Ellicott City and Savage locations. Orders can be placed online starting May 12 on Sweet Cascades Chocolatier’s website.

