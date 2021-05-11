Follow These Local Designers As They Each Transform a Room in Eight Weeks

If you’re a big interior design fan (or just follow a lot of design accounts on IG), you’ve likely heard of the One Room Challenge. But for the uninitiated, it’s a biannual event where people sign up to transform a space in their home over the course of eight weeks.
This spring’s event kicked off last week, and participating folks will document their plans and progress via their blogs and Instagram pages. While the One Room Challenge team picks some people to highlight as featured designers each season (one of which is DC resident Dominique Gebru, below), anyone can participate. We rounded up some of the DC-area residents who are doing it this round. Don’t see your favorite designer featured? Let us know, and we’ll add them!
Dominique Gebru
Where: Petworth
The room: The kitchen/dining room
Ligia McQueen and Matt McQueen
Where: Darnestown
The room: Daughters’ shared bedroom
Jewel Marlowe
Where: Fairfax Station
The room: Laundry room
Michelle Whitener
Where: Centreville
The room: Daughter’s bedroom
Emilie Kyle
Where: Alexandria
The room: Powder room
Jennifer Osias
Where: DC
The room: The living room
Leona Rosenblum
Where: Capitol Hill
The room: The vestibule
Sarah Gray
Where: Fairfax
The room: Daughter’s room
Kate Dreyer
Where: Fairfax
The room: The dining room
Tara Wyzik
Where: Alexandria
The room: Guest bedroom
Kathy Huynh
Where: Fairfax County
The room: Guest bedroom