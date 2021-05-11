Follow These Local Designers As They Each Transform a Room in Eight Weeks

If you’re a big interior design fan (or just follow a lot of design accounts on IG), you’ve likely heard of the One Room Challenge. But for the uninitiated, it’s a biannual event where people sign up to transform a space in their home over the course of eight weeks.

This spring’s event kicked off last week, and participating folks will document their plans and progress via their blogs and Instagram pages. While the One Room Challenge team picks some people to highlight as featured designers each season (one of which is DC resident Dominique Gebru, below), anyone can participate. We rounded up some of the DC-area residents who are doing it this round. Don’t see your favorite designer featured? Let us know, and we’ll add them!

Dominique Gebru

Where: Petworth

The room: The kitchen/dining room

Ligia McQueen and Matt McQueen

Where: Darnestown

The room: Daughters’ shared bedroom

Jewel Marlowe

Where: Fairfax Station

The room: Laundry room

Michelle Whitener

Where: Centreville

The room: Daughter’s bedroom

Emilie Kyle

Where: Alexandria

The room: Powder room

Jennifer Osias

Where: DC

The room: The living room

Leona Rosenblum

Where: Capitol Hill

The room: The vestibule

Sarah Gray

Where: Fairfax

The room: Daughter’s room

Kate Dreyer

Where: Fairfax

The room: The dining room

Tara Wyzik

Where: Alexandria

The room: Guest bedroom

Kathy Huynh

Where: Fairfax County

The room: Guest bedroom

