Here Are the Stations that Still Have Gas in DC

People have been panic-buying gas due to the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack that compromised gas delivery to the Northeast. The pipeline is expected to fully resume operations today, but the damage has been done to gas prices and availability.

Many gas stations across the country are out of gas altogether, and DC is no exception. Here are the gas stations in the area where you can still currently get gas.

Note: Data is pulled from GasBuddy and is subject to change. We’ll update the map through the day, but if any data is missing or inaccurate, please contact jrecker@washingtonian.com.

