In the WETA TV production If You Lived Here, best friends and longtime Washingtonians Christine Louise and John Begeny tour homes and communities with local realtors, exploring the Washington, D.C. Metro region one neighborhood at a time. Christine and John know that searching for a home is more than searching for a house. Here are five of their must-have features.

Open-Concept Living Space

An open living space has the potential to be the heart of your home. The perfect space offers access to the living room, dining area and kitchen. You can spend all day watching WETA PBS, entertaining guests or enjoying a meal with your family.

Beautiful Bathroom

A spacious room with skylights, expansive granite counters and a soaking tub could be just what you need to relax after a long day. But at the very least, the bathroom should have tidy space for linens and potions, good lighting and up-to-date fixtures.

Closet and Storage Space

Closet and storage space in your home will be key to maintaining a clutter-free environment. Take stock of the storage in your current home and be realistic if you can downsize or if your sports gear, sewing hobbies and shoe collection are growing!

The Finishing Touch

Sometimes the charm of the home is all in the details, including the views the home offers, exposed beams, french doors or even a beautiful outdoor space. It’s important to invest in a home with quality natural materials. You can do a lot with paint, décor and finishes, but these characterful structural elements give unique character to your home.

Fall in Love with the Neighborhood

Your home is more than a house. It’s the neighborhood – the people, the shops, the parks, the history and the culture. Explore potential neighborhoods (on foot if you can) to visit restaurants and coffee shops nearby. Consider the historic charm of the neighborhood and its access to recreation, schools and public transportation.

If You Lived Here spotlights a wide array of neighborhoods and properties throughout the D.C. area while celebrating each area’s history, culture, notable places and unique flavors.

New episodes of If You Lived Here will air on Mondays at 9pm on WETA PBS and 8pm on WETA Metro.

MAY 17 – Episode 9: North Arlington, VA

MAY 24 – Episode 10: Takoma Park, MD

Following its premiere, each episode will be available to stream at weta.org. The complete season will air on Sunday, May 30, 3:00pm-8:00pm on WETA PBS and WETA Metro.