Root on the Caps in New Baby Panda Gear

It’s the perfect crossover of two beloved things in DC: the baby panda and the Washington Capitals.

The National Zoo released limited-edition merch designed with Xiao Qi Ji’s face over crossed hockey sticks, and the word “PANDAMONIUM” underneath. Some of the T-shirts have the name “Little Miracle” and number 21 on the back.

The T-shirts, hat, and face mask ($20 to $38) drop just as the Capitals are playing the Boston Bruins in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs.

This is not the first time the Caps and the panda have paired up this season. The panda helped the team kick off the season in January with a giant puck.

The National Zoo reopens on Friday, and if you want to show Xiao Qi Ji your new threads bearing his furry face, make sure to get a Panda Pass.