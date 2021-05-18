DC’s First Free Little Art Gallery Has Opened on Capitol Hill

By now, Little Free Libraries are so ubiquitous in some DC neighborhoods that many just walk on by without stopping to see what Stephen King title, romance novel, or self-help guide may be inside.

But if you’re on Capitol Hill, on East Capitol between 3rd and 4th streets, you may want to peek inside the Free Little Art Gallery, which debuted this month. The tiny art gallery is like a Free Little Library: If you see art you like, you can take it home. If there’s room in the tiny gallery, you also can put in your own tiny art. The only requirements: Two-dimensional art must not exceed eight inches in length and 10 inches in height; 3-D art should not be over 12 inches in height or eight inches in depth.

FLAG DC is a part of a network of tiny art galleries that was inspired by the first Free Little Art Gallery in Seattle. Stacy Milran, the founder of FLAG, opened the gallery in December 2020 to “shed a little light, levity, and beauty” on her community in the midst of the pandemic.

Along similar lines, architect Allyson Klinner opened FLAG DC this month to provide a space that fosters the engagement of artists, creatives, and the DC community. “Living and practicing in DC has made me realize that the creative community is one that is oftentimes overshadowed here in the city,” she said. “I wanted to make a space not only for the display of work, but also for the free exchange of art and creativity, as these things should be accessible for all.”

Here are some of the pieces that have been displayed at FLAG DC: