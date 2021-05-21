Rarely available townhouse in the Lyongate community that’s been renovated from the top to the bottom! The tile foyer includes a coat closet, entrance to your 1-car garage, a den with closet, laundry, and utilities. Upstairs you’ll find Brazilian Cherry hardwood floors throughout. The family room has 12-foot ceilings and is flooded with natural light from the tall windows. The family room has a wood-burning fireplace surrounded by built-in shelves. The renovated kitchen includes white cabinets, Quartz countertop, stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, cork flooring, eat-in area with extra cabinets, chalkboard wall, and sliding glass door to a fenced-in slate patio.

Upstairs you’ll find a unique 2-story primary bedroom. The first level is the sleeping area with closet, which leads to a short staircase up to your renovated bathroom with large walk-in shower with glass door, dual vanity countertop, water closet, and large walk-in closet with Elfa shelving and access to the attic eave. The other 2 bedrooms share a hall bath with tub/shower.

Located just 1 block to the Lyon Village shopping center (including Italian Store, Starbucks, and Giant), 1 block to the Lyon Village sprayground, and walkable to two metro stations: Courthouse (0.5 miles) and Clarendon (0.6 miles). Owners also enjoy easy commute access to Georgetown, I-66, and the GW Parkway.