With all the talk about renewable energy on the Hill and in the White House, many DC area residents are wondering how they can support the clean energy movement in their daily lives. Well, good news: you can choose clean, renewable energy to power your home. It’s easier than you think—and it’s never been more important.

Right now, the power that comes to your home is likely from a mix of mostly non-renewable sources like coal and natural gas, which pollute our environment and contribute to climate change. This means that your home’s electricity use plays a big part in your personal contribution to air pollution and climate change. And as the effects of climate change begin to appear all around the world—and even close to home—combating climate change has never been more urgent.

Luckily, we already have one of the easiest, most impactful solutions for fighting climate change: clean, renewable energy.

Unlike most conventional electricity sources, renewable sources such as wind and solar do not produce carbon dioxide or contribute to air pollution while generating electricity. Clean energy can lead to cleaner air and help reduce the risk of severe climate change—ensuring a better future for us all.

So how can you do your part to help advance clean energy? Whether you live in DC, Maryland, Virginia, or beyond, you can choose 100% clean, renewable energy from wind and solar sources thanks to DC-based CleanChoice Energy. You can help reduce air pollution, reduce toxic waste, and promote a healthier future for you and your neighbors—without having to install solar panels on your roof.

How to get clean energy in DC and Maryland

For DC and Maryland residents, you can switch to 100% clean, renewable energy from wind and solar sources with CleanChoice Energy—whether you rent or own your home.

When you choose CleanChoice Energy as your energy supplier, every kilowatt hour of power you use is replenished on the grid with 100% wind and solar from your region, instead of polluting power sources. Every time you turn on the lights, run your dishwasher, or watch TV, you’ll have peace of mind knowing that you’re doing so with 100% pollution-free energy.

Your utility will still maintain your lines and provide your bill. No service calls, equipment, or installation are needed—you’ll simply see a line on your utility bill with our charges that says your “Supplier” is CleanChoice Energy.

How to get clean energy in Virginia

For Virginia residents, CleanChoice Energy offers you the option to offset the energy usage of the average American home with clean, pollution-free energy—helping you and your neighbors breathe easier.

With your subscription, CleanChoice Energy will source clean, pollution-free wind energy for your home in order to counteract the environmental impact of your electricity. That means electricity pulled from the electric grid will be replenished by pollution-free wind energy.

Nothing changes with your utility or your utility account. You’ll continue to use and pay for your electricity exactly as you do now, and your utility will still maintain the wires and deliver reliable service. But with your CleanChoice Energy subscription you’ll be helping ensure a better environment for you and for future generations—all for just $19 a month.

The impact of clean energy

Choosing clean energy is one of the most impactful actions you can take to shrink your carbon footprint—even more impactful than driving an electric car, doing Meatless Mondays, recycling, or turning your lights off when you leave a room.

When more people use clean energy, the renewable energy industry grows, leading to cleaner air and a better environment. By choosing clean energy, you can help increase demand for clean energy, paving the way for your community—and ultimately the country—to become less reliant on fossil fuels.

Homeowners and renters who choose CleanChoice Energy have the peace of mind knowing that they’re greatly reducing their impact on our planet everyday—without a change to their daily routine, a long-term commitment, or a home installation.

Choosing renewable energy is not only one of the most impactful actions you can take to fight climate change—it’s also one of the easiest. Signing up takes just 2 minutes, yet it has a lasting impact on the environment.

Be a part of the clean energy revolution and help create a cleaner future for all. Sign up today to fight back against climate change and support clean energy in the DMV.

CleanChoice Energy is a licensed electricity supplier in Maryland (MD IR-2843) and the District of Columbia (DC PSC Order 17035).