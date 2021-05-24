Bars and restaurants were allowed to fully reopen on Friday, and Washingtonians were so there for it. Whether it was a crowded Bullpen, long lines for 14th Street bars, or the long, long-awaited chance to sit at a bar, people were out all over town for a taste of the Before Times.
No joke, the last time I saw this many happy people out in #navyyard was probably the world series. #backtothebardc pic.twitter.com/QKtoTT81wY
— can we brunch again yet? (@jakesauser) May 23, 2021
Last night. Adams Morgan. First day that restaurants were fully reopened. A cop on the beat told me, “This feels good.” pic.twitter.com/YUVMnEO2uE
— Tim Carman (@timcarman) May 22, 2021
@barredindc had to drive through U St to get home from a friend’s. Streets were as if the pandemic never happened. Lines everywhere, the outfits (!), almost no masks. Truly before times.
— Jenna Sauber (@cajunjen) May 23, 2021
The line to get in is half way down the block!#GetHere pic.twitter.com/7n0QETHrlk
— PitchersDC (@PitchersDC) May 22, 2021
— Sharon Eliza Nichols (@SharonsSpeaking) May 22, 2021
Lines at #DC bars again on 14th Street, nature is healing. @barredindc pic.twitter.com/X7TMYUcWXX
— Jesse Varner (@DCNewsPhotog) May 22, 2021
DC IS BACK!
…Celebratory and comfortable crowd at LGBT bar @JRsBARDC on 17th St. NW in #DupontCircle neighborhood.#DCnightlife #BackToTheBarDC pic.twitter.com/YYu9iVeqVl
— Mark Lee (@MarkLeeDC) May 22, 2021
Adam’s Morgan #backtothebardc @barredindc pic.twitter.com/sWqPqvsqIr
— Jesse Varner (@DCNewsPhotog) May 22, 2021
Great to see so many people today enjoying live music, amazing food and drinks, sunshine and friends, all in support of @coffeenature!#community #DCisOpen @SmallBizDC #Tenleytown pic.twitter.com/x7fCesKJFN
— Tenleytown Main Street (@TenleytownMS) May 22, 2021
I feel like it’s spring break in DC. Bars are open and it’s glorious #vaccinated
— Ashley Pratte (@AshPratte) May 23, 2021
D.C. reopened bars yesterday so went to my favorite one, saw lots of people I hadn't seen since March 2020, watched the bartender arm wrestle patrons, stayed out past 2, terrible hangover today.
Feels good to be back!
— Kyla Sommers (@Kyla_in_DC) May 22, 2021
Not gonna lie, its very emotional to see all the bars and restaurants open in dc. A true feat of science
— maahten (@maahten) May 21, 2021
I had a feeling I’d get a little misty on restaurant reopening day. Didn’t expect for it to happen @edencenterfc but so happy to see so much resilience. pic.twitter.com/ilQxbopq2X
— Laura Hayes (@LauraHayesDC) May 21, 2021
Just got told “You can sit outside or just stand at the bar” 🥲 @barredindc #BackToTheBarDC #DCisOpsn pic.twitter.com/M1n0xeEv46
— Channing Pejic (@ChanningPejic) May 23, 2021
Many thanks to all who came out for #Eurovision!#backtothebardc #dupontcircle #irishpub #Eurovision2021 pic.twitter.com/KfKymgVuss
— Across the Pond Restaurant & Pub (@acrosstheponddc) May 23, 2021
@thedirtygoosedc received its first “lost iPhone” email since the pandemic started. Nature is definitely healing.
— Justin Parker (@JustParkerHere) May 23, 2021